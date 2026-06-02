Emmet Sheehan News: Charged with second loss

Sheehan (3-2) took the loss Monday, allowing two runs on three hits and no walks over 6.1 innings against the Diamondbacks. He struck out three.

Sheehan was done in by the long ball late, as two of the three hits he allowed left the yard. Tommy Troy connected for a solo homer in the sixth inning before Nolan Arenado added another in the seventh frame, which ultimately proved enough to saddle Sheehan with the loss. Homers have been a recurring issue for the right-hander in 2026, as he has surrendered multiple long balls in four starts and allowed 11 total homers across 58 innings. The 26-year-old will carry a 4.50 ERA, 1.16 WHIP and 62:14 K:BB across 11 starts into his next outing, which is tentatively scheduled for Sunday against the Angels.