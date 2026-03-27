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Emmet Sheehan News: Chased in fourth inning

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 27, 2026

Sheehan allowed four runs on five hits and two walks while striking out six over 3.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Diamondbacks on Friday.

Sheehan's season debut wasn't great, as Arizona was able to work his pitch count up early. He gave up an RBI double to Alek Thomas in the second inning and a solo home run to Ketel Marte in the third. Sheehan was pulled in the fourth when Thomas was set to come back up to the plate, but reliever Jack Dreyer gave up a two-run double to tack on more runs to Sheehan's line. Sheehan had some troubles in the spring with an 11:6 K:BB across 10.2 innings while pitching to a 5.91 ERA, but he was able to earn a rotation spot anyway. The right-hander is likely on a short leash, though he may stick as a starter if the Dodgers go to a six-man rotation at some point. Sheehan will look to rebound in his next projected start, which is tentatively lined up to be on the road versus the Nationals next week.

Emmet Sheehan
Los Angeles Dodgers
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