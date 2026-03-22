Emmet Sheehan News: Cracks Opening Day rotation
Sheehan will slot in to the Dodgers' Opening Day rotation, Katie Woo of The Athletic reports.
Sheehan will officially operate in a traditional starter's role, joining Yoshinobu Yamamoto, Shohei Ohtani, Tyler Glasnow and Roki Sasaki in the Dodgers' rotation. There was some thought about the 26-year-old piggybacking off of Ohtani's starts, but manager Dave Roberts clarified that Justin Wrobleski will be the one handling the hybrid role after Sunday's 13-5 win over the Angels. Sheehan produced an impressive 2.82 ERA and 0.97 WHIP with 89 strikeouts over 73.1 innings in 15 appearances, including 12 starts, with Los Angeles during the 2025 regular season, and he'll look to build off of those numbers in 2026.
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