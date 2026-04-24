Emmet Sheehan News: Fans 10 in no-decision

Sheehan allowed one run on four hits, a walk and a hit batsman while striking out 10 over 6.1 innings in a no-decision versus the Cubs on Friday.

Sheehan was dialed in, throwing 64 of 101 pitches for strikes in his best and longest outing of the season. He was in line for the win, but the Dodgers' bullpen wasn't able to protect the lead. Over five starts, Sheehan has a 4.78 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 28:9 K:BB across 26.1 innings. He displayed strikeout potential in 2025 with a 10.9 K/9 over 73.1 innings in the regular season, and most of his struggles early in 2026 can be attributed to a .294 BABIP, compared to .246 last year. Sheehan's next start is projected to be on the road in St. Louis.