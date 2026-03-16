Emmet Sheehan News: Fans four in spring start
Sheehan tossed 3.2 innings in a Cactus League start against the Cubs on Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out four batters.
Sheehan tossed two scoreless frames before giving up a two-run homer to Nico Hoerner in the third. The right-hander was briefly set back by an illness early in camp, but he was able to throw 66 pitches (40 strikes) Sunday, so he appears to be on track to take his spot in the Dodgers' Opening Day rotation. Sheehan's first start will likely come at home against Cleveland in Los Angeles' second series of the season.
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