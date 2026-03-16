Emmet Sheehan headshot

Emmet Sheehan News: Fans four in spring start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 16, 2026

Sheehan tossed 3.2 innings in a Cactus League start against the Cubs on Sunday, allowing two runs on three hits and a walk while striking out four batters.

Sheehan tossed two scoreless frames before giving up a two-run homer to Nico Hoerner in the third. The right-hander was briefly set back by an illness early in camp, but he was able to throw 66 pitches (40 strikes) Sunday, so he appears to be on track to take his spot in the Dodgers' Opening Day rotation. Sheehan's first start will likely come at home against Cleveland in Los Angeles' second series of the season.

Emmet Sheehan
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emmet Sheehan See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Emmet Sheehan See More
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
3 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL West
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
4 days ago
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
MLB
RotoWire Roundtable Rankings: Updated 2026 Fantasy Baseball Top 300
Rotowire Staff
10 days ago
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Starting Pitchers - Part 2
MLB
Fantasy Baseball Breakouts and Busts: Starting Pitchers - Part 2
Author Image
KC Joyner
11 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Top-200 ADP Changes
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
16 days ago