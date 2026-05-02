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Emmet Sheehan News: Gives up four runs Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 2, 2026

Sheehan (2-1) took the loss Friday against the Cardinals after allowing four runs on eight hits, including two home runs, across 4.2 innings. He struck out eight.

Sheehan has posted an impressive 18:1 K:BB in 11 innings over his last two starts, but strikeouts aside, this was arguably his worst outing since his season opener, when he allowed four runs on 3.1 frames in a no-decision against the Diamondbacks on March 27. Through six starts, Sheehan has gone 2-1 with a 5.23 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and 36:9 K:BB in 31 innings. He's a good source for strikeouts, but he's struggled with run prevention since he's allowed three or more earned runs in four of his six appearances thus far. Sheehan is slated to make his next start on the road against the Astros next week.

Emmet Sheehan
Los Angeles Dodgers
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