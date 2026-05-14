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Emmet Sheehan News: Notches quality start in victory

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 14, 2026

Sheehan (3-1) earned the win over San Francisco on Thursday, allowing two runs on two hits and two walks while striking out six batters over six innings.

Sheehan didn't give up a hit until the fourth inning and entered the fifth with a 2-0 lead. The Giants tied the score in that frame, but that wasn't entirely Sheehan's fault -- Jung Hoo Lee hit a two-out blooper to left field that was misplayed by Teoscar Hernandez for an inside-the-park, two-run homer. Sheehan responded nicely with a 1-2-3 frame in his sixth and final inning, and Los Angeles plated three runs in the bottom of the sixth to move him into position for the win. The quality start was the third of the season for Sheehan, who had gone just 4.2 innings in each of his previous two outings. He's at a 4.54 ERA, 1.25 WHIP and 49:12 K:BB over 41.2 innings spanning eight starts this season.

Emmet Sheehan
Los Angeles Dodgers
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