Emmet Sheehan headshot

Emmet Sheehan News: Ready for spring debut

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 4, 2026

Sheehan (illness) is listed among the Dodgers' available relievers for Wednesday's exhibition versus Team Mexico and is expected to make his first appearance of the spring, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers are likely planning for Sheehan to cover an inning or two once starter Tyler Glasnow exits the contest. Sheehan fell ill at the beginning of spring training, but he's seemingly been healthy for a while and has been building up through bullpen sessions and live batting practice sessions. With Blake Snell (shoulder) and Gavin Stone (shoulder) likely headed to the injured list, Sheehan should be in good position to earn a spot in the Dodgers' six-man rotation to begin the season.

Emmet Sheehan
Los Angeles Dodgers
