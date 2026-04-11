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Emmet Sheehan News: Registers win, quality start

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2026

Sheehan (2-0) earned the win over Texas on Saturday, pitching six innings and allowing three runs on four hits and one walk while striking out six batters.

Things didn't start out promisingly for Sheehan, as he served up a homer to Brandon Nimmo to begin the game. Nimmo added another homer -- this time a two-run shot -- off Sheehan in the sixth, but that wasn't enough to prevent the right-hander from logging a quality start and finishing with the victory. Sheehan has allowed four homers and 11 total earned runs through 15 innings for a 6.60 ERA, but he has two wins under his belt and doesn't seem to be at any risk of losing his starting role in the near future. He's projected to next face the Rockies in Colorado.

Emmet Sheehan
Los Angeles Dodgers
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