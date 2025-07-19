Emmet Sheehan News: Rocked by Brewers

Sheehan (1-1) allowed five runs on seven hits and a walk while striking out three over three-plus innings to take the loss Saturday versus the Brewers.

Sheehan had given up a total of three runs over his first 13.1 innings this season. He was off to a good start until the third inning Saturday, when he allowed four runs, and his outing ended in the fourth after he surrendered a solo home run to Isaac Collins. It was a rough return to a starting role after Sheehan was used as a bulk reliever in his previous appearances. He's now at a 4.41 ERA, 1.35 WHIP and 16:5 K:BB through 16.1 innings this season. He has a tenuous grasp on a rotation spot, aided by the facts that the Dodgers have used six starters when possible and Shohei Ohtani is still building up his workload. Sheehan's place in the rotation could still be at risk once Blake Snell (shoulder) returns, though it's tentatively expected Sheehan will draw a start in Boston next week.