Emmet Sheehan News: Throws five solid innings Saturday

Sheehan took a no-decision Saturday against the Rockies, allowing two runs on four hits and two walks in five innings. He struck out four.

Given the tough environment for pitchers at Coors Field, Sheehan managed to deliver a solid outing Saturday and kept the ball in the yard for the first time this year. After giving up eight runs over his first nine innings of the year, the right-hander is starting to find a rhythm while surrendering five runs across his last 11 frames. Sheehan still owns a disappointing 5.85 ERA, 1.40 WHIP and 18:8 K:BB through 20 innings overall, but he'll be looking to build off Saturday's showing next weekend against the Cubs.