Endy Rodriguez headshot

Endy Rodriguez Injury: Exits Monday's game

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 14, 2025 at 3:58pm

Rodriguez was removed in the first inning of Monday's game against the Nationals due to a right finger injury, Andrew Golden of The Washington Post reports.

The injury occurred when Paul Skenes hit James Wood on the foot with a pitch, which deflected and struck Rodriguez on his right index finger. Henry Davis has come in to serve behind home plate, and an update on Rodriguez's injury should come during or shortly after the conclusion of Monday's contest.

Endy Rodriguez
Pittsburgh Pirates
