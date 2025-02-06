Fantasy Baseball
Endy Rodriguez headshot

Endy Rodriguez Injury: Feeling fully healthy

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on February 6, 2025

Rodriguez (elbow) said his swing feels 100 percent as he enters spring training, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.

Rodriguez missed nearly the entire 2024 season while recovering from elbow surgery. However, his sights will be set on a big-league roster spot entering 2025, as the Pirates depth chart at catcher is ambiguous following Joey Bart. Rodriguez did acknowledge that he will likely experience some rust early in spring, so his exhibition stats may not be particularly impressive.

