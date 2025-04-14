Fantasy Baseball
Endy Rodriguez

Endy Rodriguez Injury: Likely headed to IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 14, 2025

Rodriguez (finger) needed stitches after exiting Monday's game against the Nationals and will likely be placed on the 10-day injured list, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

Rodriguez took a deflected pitch off a finger on his throwing hand during the first inning Monday, resulting in his departure. The Pirates announced after the matchup that Rodriguez required stitches, which will presumably necessitate a trip to the injured list. Joey Bart (back) is also nursing an injury, so this could open up opportunities for Henry Davis behind the dish.

