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Endy Rodriguez Injury: Seeking second opinion on hip injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on August 17, 2026

Pirates director of sports medicine Todd Tomczyk said Monday that Rodriguez is gathering a second opinion on his left hip injury, Colin Beazley of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Pittsburgh listed Rodriguez's injury as left hip inflammation when he was placed on the shelf Thursday, but the organization may be concerned that the 26-year-old catcher might be dealing with something more significant. While Tomczyk relayed that the Pirates are expected to have more information on Rodriguez's condition later this week, it's reasonable to expect Rodriguez to spend more than the minimum 10 days on the injured list. Henry Davis and Rafael Flores will continue to share playing time behind the dish while Rodriguez is on the mend.

Endy Rodriguez
Pittsburgh Pirates
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