Endy Rodriguez News: Fanned three times on Opening Day

Rodriguez went 0-for-3 with one walk and three strikeouts during Thursday's 5-4 loss to the Marlins.

Rodriguez got the start at first base Opening Day due to Spencer Horwitz (wrist) starting the season on the 10-day injured list. Rodriguez opened things up with a six-pitch walk in the third inning, but he proceeded to strike out in each of his next three plate appearances, the first two of which came on three pitches. He'll look to record his first hit of the season over the next three games of the series, starting Friday against Connor Gillispie.