Endy Rodriguez News: Heading to bench Sunday
Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.
Rodriguez will hit the bench Sunday after he had started in three of the past four games while going 1-for-7 with five walks, a stolen base and two runs. Though Henry Davis will handle catching duties in the series finale, Rodriguez may have inched ahead of him on the depth chart.
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