Endy Rodriguez headshot

Endy Rodriguez News: Heading to bench Sunday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 31, 2026

Rodriguez is out of the lineup for Sunday's game against the Twins.

Rodriguez will hit the bench Sunday after he had started in three of the past four games while going 1-for-7 with five walks, a stolen base and two runs. Though Henry Davis will handle catching duties in the series finale, Rodriguez may have inched ahead of him on the depth chart.

Endy Rodriguez
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Endy Rodriguez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Endy Rodriguez See More
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
MLB
Weekly Hitter Rankings: Top Fantasy Baseball Batters to Target
Author Image
Todd Zola
8 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
14 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
87 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
357 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
364 days ago