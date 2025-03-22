Endy Rodriguez News: Likely wins roster spot
Rodriguez appears to have won the backup catcher job for the Pirates, Alex Stumpf of MLB.com reports.
The Pirates optioned Henry Davis to Triple-A Indianapolis on Saturday, setting up Rodriguez to back up Joey Bart to begin the season. Rodriguez missed all of the 2024 season due to a UCL injury, but he's maintained an impressive .321/.486/.571 line across 37 plate appearances in spring training. If he continues to swing the bat well, the Pirates are likely to find a way to get Rodriguez in the lineup more regularly given the lack of quality bats on the roster.
