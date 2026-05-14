Endy Rodriguez News: Looks good in season debut
Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with a double, a walk and two RBI on Thursday against the Rockies.
Rodriguez was recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, but his start behind the plate on Thursday was his season debut. He immediately made a strong impression, doubling in his first at-bat before driving in two with a single one frame later. Rodriguez is likely to remain behind Henry Davis on the depth chart for the time being, but Rodriguez could force his way into the lineup if he continues to deliver at the dish.
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