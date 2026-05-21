Endy Rodriguez headshot

Endy Rodriguez News: On base four times

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 21, 2026

Rodriguez went 2-for-3 with two walks and a run scored Wednesday against the Cardinals.

Rodriguez struck out in his first plate appearance but reached base on his next four chances. He made his third start since being recalled to the majors, while Henry Davis has made five starts in that same span. Rodriguez has gone 4-for-16 with a double, two runs scored and two RBI in his big-league sample, and he could continue to push for playing time given the lack of production from Davis.

Endy Rodriguez
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Endy Rodriguez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Endy Rodriguez See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
4 days ago
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
MLB
Spring Training Job Battles: NL Central
Author Image
Erik Siegrist
77 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
347 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
354 days ago
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
May 18, 2025