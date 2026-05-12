Endy Rodriguez News: Recalled from Triple-A

The Pirates recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.

In a corresponding move, the Pirates placed Joey Bart on the 10-day injured list with a left foot infection. Rodriguez has slashed .221/.326/.301 with one home run across 113 at-bats for Triple-A Indianapolis on the season. Now up with the Pirates, he will presumably serve as the backup to Henry Davis with Bart down.