Endy Rodriguez News: Recalled from Triple-A
The Pirates recalled Rodriguez from Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday, Danny Demilio of PittsburghBaseballNow.com reports.
In a corresponding move, the Pirates placed Joey Bart on the 10-day injured list with a left foot infection. Rodriguez has slashed .221/.326/.301 with one home run across 113 at-bats for Triple-A Indianapolis on the season. Now up with the Pirates, he will presumably serve as the backup to Henry Davis with Bart down.
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