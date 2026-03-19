Endy Rodriguez headshot

Endy Rodriguez News: Relegated to Indianapolis

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 19, 2026

The Pirates optioned Rodriguez to Triple-A Indianapolis on Thursday.

Rodriguez made a strong case to make the Pirates' Opening Day roster while posting a .977 OPS across 30 plate appearances this spring, but he will instead return to Triple-A to begin the regular season. The 25-year-old would likely be recalled to Pittsburgh if the big club needs extra depth behind the plate or at first base.

Endy Rodriguez
Pittsburgh Pirates
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