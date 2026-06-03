Endy Rodriguez News: Smashes first homer Tuesday
Rodriguez went 2-for-4 with a home run, a double, a walk, three RBI, an additional run scored and a stolen base in Tuesday's 10-6 win over the Astros.
Rodriguez gave Pittsburgh an early spark in the second inning by launching a two-run homer off Mike Burrows for his first long ball of the season. He later added an RBI double in the ninth inning and also stole his second base of the year during the sixth. Since being recalled May 12, Rodriguez has started to find a rhythm at the plate, batting 9-for-30 (.300) with two doubles, five RBI and seven runs scored.
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