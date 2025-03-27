Endy Rodriguez News: Starts at first base in opener
Rodriguez is starting at first base and batting seventh in Thursday's opener against the Marlins.
Rodriguez is the backup catcher behind Joey Bart, but he will also see ample time at first base while Spencer Horwitz (wrist) and he is getting the first shot at that position Opening Day. Jared Triolo -- who figures to be Rodriguez's primary competitor for at-bats at first base -- will begin the game on the bench.
