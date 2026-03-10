Enmanuel De Jesus News: Added to 40-man roster

The Tigers purchased De Jesus' contract Tuesday, adding him to the 40-man roster, Evan Petzold of the Detroit Free Press reports.

The left-hander joined Detroit as a non-roster invitee in December, and he allowed three unearned runs with seven strikeouts and one walk across 6.1 innings during spring training. He also allowed just one run while striking out eight over five frames in his start for Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. De Jesus made his MLB debut in 2023 with two appearances for Miami but spent the past two seasons pitching in the Korea Baseball Organization.