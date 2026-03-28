Enmanuel De Jesus headshot

Enmanuel De Jesus News: Earns first MLB win Friday

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 28, 2026

De Jesus (1-0) worked around a hit to toss a scoreless inning of relief and earn the win in Friday's 5-2 victory over the Padres. He struck out two.

After starter Framber Valdez covered six solid innings, De Jesus got the seventh and kept things rolling for the Detroit pitching staff. The lefty is back in the majors for the first time since a brief appearance in 2023, and his win in relief Friday marked his first ever at the MLB level. De Jesus looked good for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic, and if he can carry over that success into the regular season, he could emerge as a trusted bullpen option for the Tigers in 2026.

Enmanuel De Jesus
Detroit Tigers
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