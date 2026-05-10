Enmanuel De Jesus News: Earns win in relief Sunday

De Jesus (2-0) earned the win Sunday against the Royals. He allowed no hits or walks while striking out one over 2.1 perfect innings.

De Jesus was the fourth arm called upon in the Tigers' bullpen game and retired all seven batters he faced en route to earning the win. The southpaw's overall numbers -- a 6.43 ERA, 1.93 WHIP and 15:8 K:BB across 14 innings -- remain rough, though he has now turned in back-to-back scoreless outings. Much of the damage to his season line came during a disastrous appearance against the Brewers on April 21, when the 29-year-old allowed seven runs (five earned) across 1.1 innings.