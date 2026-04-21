Enmanuel De Jesus News: Hit hard Tuesday
De Jesus allowed seven runs (five earned) on seven hits and two walks across 1.1 innings of relief in Tuesday's 12-4 loss to the Brewers.
De Jesus came on after 5.2 innings from starter Keider Montero and with Detroit trailing 3-1. The lefty reliever quickly let things unravel as he saw his ERA nearly double from 5.40 to an unsightly 10.13, and it would have been worse if not for the unearned runs. De Jesus has nine strikeouts across eight innings this year, which is encouraging, but he's otherwise been ineffective, and he doesn't currently have a ton of fantasy value in his role out of the Tigers' bullpen.
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