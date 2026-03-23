Enmanuel De Jesus headshot

Enmanuel De Jesus News: Likely to make team?

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 23, 2026

De Jesus, who was recently added to Detroit's 40-man roster, seems likely to secure an Opening Day bullpen role, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports.

De Jesus looked good for Team Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic, and Detroit was impressed enough to add the non-roster invitee to its 40-man roster. That move seems to suggest that the 29-year-old lefty will ultimately make the Opening Day roster, though nothing has been made official yet. De Jesus pitched briefly in the majors back in 2023 and has spent the past few seasons in the Korea Baseball Organization.

Enmanuel De Jesus
Detroit Tigers
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