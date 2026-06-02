Enmanuel De Jesus headshot

Enmanuel De Jesus News: Looks sharp in four-inning save

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on June 3, 2026 at 5:39am

De Jesus pitched four scoreless innings of relief in Tuesday's 8-0 win over the Rays. He didn't allow any hits or walks while striking out four to record his first career save.

Jack Flaherty started the game with five scoreless innings of his own to finally earn his first win of the year, but De Jesus still looked excellent in his longest outing of the season, and he needed only 35 pitches to complete the shutout. The lefty lowered his ERA nearly a whole run from 5.91 down to 4.97, and he's up to 25 strikeouts across 25.1 innings. De Jesus could earn more opportunities in a long relief role due to his effectiveness Tuesday.

Enmanuel De Jesus
Detroit Tigers
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