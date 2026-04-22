Enmanuel De Jesus News: Optioned to Triple-A
The Tigers optioned De Jesus to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.
De Jesus was hammered for seven runs (five earned) while throwing 49 pitches over 1.1 innings in an ugly relief outing Tuesday versus the Brewers. He will be replaced on the roster and in the bullpen by Burch Smith.
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