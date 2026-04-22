Enmanuel De Jesus headshot

Enmanuel De Jesus News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 22, 2026

The Tigers optioned De Jesus to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

De Jesus was hammered for seven runs (five earned) while throwing 49 pitches over 1.1 innings in an ugly relief outing Tuesday versus the Brewers. He will be replaced on the roster and in the bullpen by Burch Smith.

Enmanuel De Jesus
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enmanuel De Jesus See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enmanuel De Jesus See More
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
MLB
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Chris Morgan
46 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
57 days ago