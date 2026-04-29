Enmanuel De Jesus News: Rejoins big-league bullpen
The Tigers recalled De Jesus from Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.
De Jesus was sent down one week ago following a particularly ugly relief appearance. He turned in two scoreless frames for Toledo after the demotion and will now get another chance with the big club.
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