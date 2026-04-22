Enmanuel De Jesus headshot

Enmanuel De Jesus News: Sent back to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 23, 2026 at 5:48am

The Tigers optioned De Jesus to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.

De Jesus was hammered for seven runs (five earned) while throwing 49 pitches over 1.1 innings during an ugly relief outing in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers. He will be replaced on the roster and in the bullpen by right-hander Burch Smith, whose contract was selected from Triple-A.

Enmanuel De Jesus
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enmanuel De Jesus See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enmanuel De Jesus See More
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
MLB
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Chris Morgan
47 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
58 days ago