Enmanuel De Jesus News: Sent back to Triple-A
The Tigers optioned De Jesus to Triple-A Toledo on Wednesday.
De Jesus was hammered for seven runs (five earned) while throwing 49 pitches over 1.1 innings during an ugly relief outing in Tuesday's loss to the Brewers. He will be replaced on the roster and in the bullpen by right-hander Burch Smith, whose contract was selected from Triple-A.
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball toolsSign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enmanuel De Jesus See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enmanuel De Jesus See More