Enmanuel De Jesus headshot

Enmanuel De Jesus News: Wins bullpen spot

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 24, 2026 at 4:41pm

De Jesus will be included on the Tigers' Opening Day roster, Chris McCosky of The Detroit News reports.

The Tigers made their final cut of the spring Tuesday by sending Brenan Hanifee down to Triple-A, ensuring that De Jesus will be in the team's bullpen to begin the season. The 29-year-old was a non-roster invitee to spring training and turned heads while pitching nine innings without allowing an earned run in the Grapefruit League. He also gave up just one earned run and struck out 11 batters across 7.1 innings while representing Venezuela in the World Baseball Classic. He'll likely begin the year in a middle-relief role, but he could quickly ascend the leverage ladder if his dominance continues.

Enmanuel De Jesus
Detroit Tigers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enmanuel De Jesus See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enmanuel De Jesus See More
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
MLB
World Baseball Classic DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Saturday, March 7
Author Image
Chris Morgan
17 days ago
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
MLB
2026 World Baseball Classic: Every MLB Player by Team and Country
Author Image
Thomas Leary
28 days ago