Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Enmanuel Valdez headshot

Enmanuel Valdez Injury: Appears as pinch hitter

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on April 20, 2025 at 10:37pm

Valdez (shoulder) went 0-for-2 with a walk and a run scored Sunday against the Guardians.

Valdez was out of the starting lineup after suffering a minor shoulder injury Saturday, though he managed to enter the game as a pinch hitter in the sixth inning. That suggests Valdez should avoid a stint on the injured list, but his status will likely remain unclear until the Pirates retake the field Tuesday.

Enmanuel Valdez
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now