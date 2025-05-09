Enmanuel Valdez Injury: Out with shoulder issue

The Pirates placed Valdez on the 10-day injured list Friday, retroactive to May 8, due to left shoulder inflammation, Kevin Gorman of TribLive.com reports.

It's unclear when exactly when the injury first surfaced for Valdez, but he's gone 2-for-13 across his past four contests. The Pirates are now down another option at first base, with Valdez joining Spencer Horwitz (wrist) and Endy Rodriguez (finger) on the shelf. Ji Hwan Bae was called up by Pittsburgh in a corresponding move, though it's likely to be Matt Gorski that sees a bump in playing time.