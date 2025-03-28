Enmanuel Valdez News: Appears poised to be recalled
Valdez has a locker at LoanDepot Park ahead of the Pirates' game against the Marlins on Friday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.
Valdez has not been officially recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis at this point, but his presence could mean the Pirates expect Nick Gonzales (ankle) to miss time. The team should have official word on Valdez and Gonzalez soon.
