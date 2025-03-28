Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Enmanuel Valdez headshot

Enmanuel Valdez News: Appears poised to be recalled

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 28, 2025 at 1:28pm

Valdez has a locker at LoanDepot Park ahead of the Pirates' game against the Marlins on Friday, Noah Hiles of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette reports.

Valdez has not been officially recalled from Triple-A Indianapolis at this point, but his presence could mean the Pirates expect Nick Gonzales (ankle) to miss time. The team should have official word on Valdez and Gonzalez soon.

Enmanuel Valdez
Pittsburgh Pirates
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now