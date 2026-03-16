Enmanuel Valdez headshot

Enmanuel Valdez News: Bound for Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Updated on March 16, 2026 at 8:16am

The Pirates optioned Valdez to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.

Valdez was limited to just 102 plate appearances with the Pirates in 2025 before suffering a season-ending dislocated left shoulder in May, but after playing in the Dominican Winter League during the offseason, he received a clean bill of health heading into the spring. Despite offering the ability to play multiple infield positions, Valdez status as a left-handed hitter likely limited his appeal as a bench bat for the Pirates. Valdez will get the chance to play regularly at Indianapolis to begin the season and could emerge as a strong-side platoon option for the Pirates at some point in 2026 if Pittsburgh loses an everyday infielder to an injury.

Enmanuel Valdez
Pittsburgh Pirates
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