Enmanuel Valdez News: Bound for Triple-A

The Pirates optioned Valdez to Triple-A Indianapolis on Monday.

Valdez was limited to just 102 plate appearances with the Pirates in 2025 before suffering a season-ending dislocated left shoulder in May, but after playing in the Dominican Winter League during the offseason, he received a clean bill of health heading into the spring. Despite offering the ability to play multiple infield positions, Valdez status as a left-handed hitter likely limited his appeal as a bench bat for the Pirates. Valdez will get the chance to play regularly at Indianapolis to begin the season and could emerge as a strong-side platoon option for the Pirates at some point in 2026 if Pittsburgh loses an everyday infielder to an injury.