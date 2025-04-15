Enmanuel Valdez News: Drives in three from cleanup spot
Valdez went 2-for-2 with two walks, a double, three RBI and a run scored Monday against the Nationals.
Valdez has bounced around the order, briefly serving as the Pirates' leadoff hitter before getting a shot at cleanup for the first time Monday. He delivered a two-RBI single in the fifth frame, his second extra-base hit in his last three games. Valdez has been a regular against right-handed pitching while playing first and second base, and his playing time could become more secure with Endy Rodriguez (finger) expected to hit the injured list.
