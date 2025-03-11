Fantasy Baseball
Enmanuel Valdez headshot

Enmanuel Valdez News: Optioned to Triple-A

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on March 11, 2025

The Pirates optioned Valdez to Triple-A Indianapolis on Tuesday.

Valdez joined the Pirates over the offseason in a trade with Boston, but his tenure with the organization will officially begin in the minors. The 26-year-old owns a .686 OPS across 371 career plate appearances, though his ability to play in both the infield and outfield could help his chances at returning to Pittsburgh over the course of the season.

