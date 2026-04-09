Enmanuel Valdez headshot

Enmanuel Valdez News: Stays in organization

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 9, 2026

The Pirates outrighted Valdez to Triple-A Indianapolis on Wednesday.

He's no longer on the 40-man roster, but Valdez will remain in the organization after passing through waivers unclaimed. The 27-year-old is a career .230/.288/.392 hitter over parts of three major-league seasons.

Enmanuel Valdez
Pittsburgh Pirates
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