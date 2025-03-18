Enny Romero News: Not with team

Romero is away from the Giants due to personal reasons, Maria Guardado of MLB.com reports.

Romero was a non-roster invitee to spring training, but he hasn't made an appearance since March 9. The 34-year-old southpaw hasn't pitched in the big leagues since the 2018 campaign, during which he posted a 12.60 ERA, 2.90 WHIP and 10 strikeouts across 10 innings with three different teams. Romero is competing for a spot in the bullpen, though he appears to be a long shot to make the Giants' Opening Day roster.