Fantasy Baseball
Fantasy Sports
DFS
Sports Betting
Picks & Props
Sign Up
Enrique Bradfield headshot

Enrique Bradfield Injury: Lands on 7-day IL

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 11, 2025

Bradfield was placed on the 7-day injured list of Double-A Chesapeake on Friday due to a left hamstring injury, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.

Bradfield sustained the injury during Thursday's game, and the issue is severe enough to warrant a stint on the IL. He went 7-for-18 with three walks, two stolen bases and one RBI across his first six outings with Chesapeake before the injury.

Enrique Bradfield
Baltimore Orioles
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now