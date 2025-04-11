Enrique Bradfield Injury: Lands on 7-day IL
Bradfield was placed on the 7-day injured list of Double-A Chesapeake on Friday due to a left hamstring injury, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Bradfield sustained the injury during Thursday's game, and the issue is severe enough to warrant a stint on the IL. He went 7-for-18 with three walks, two stolen bases and one RBI across his first six outings with Chesapeake before the injury.
