Enrique Bradfield

Enrique Bradfield Injury: Leaves Double-A game with injury

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on April 10, 2025

Bradfield was removed from Thursday's game with Double-A Chesapeake due to left hamstring discomfort, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.

The severity of the injury isn't known yet, but if Bradfield suffered a strain it would likely cost him multiple weeks of action. Bradfield, , is batting .389 with two stolen bases in his first six contests with the Baysox this season.

Enrique Bradfield
Baltimore Orioles
