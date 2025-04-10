Enrique Bradfield Injury: Leaves Double-A game with injury
Bradfield was removed from Thursday's game with Double-A Chesapeake due to left hamstring discomfort, Matt Weyrich of The Baltimore Sun reports.
The severity of the injury isn't known yet, but if Bradfield suffered a strain it would likely cost him multiple weeks of action. Bradfield, , is batting .389 with two stolen bases in his first six contests with the Baysox this season.
