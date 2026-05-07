Enrique Bradfield Injury: Shelved with hand injury
Triple-A Norfolk placed Bradfield on its 7-day injured list April 25 due to left hand discomfort, Jake Rill of MLB.com reports.
Bradfield sustained the injury during his most recent appearance for Norfolk on April 21, when he collided with the outfield wall while tracking a flyball. Prior to getting hurt, Bradfield was hitting .224/.321/.388 with two home runs and two stolen bases over 13 games on the season.
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