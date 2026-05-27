Enrique Hernandez headshot

Enrique Hernandez Injury: Dealing with significant strain

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 27, 2026

Manager Dave Roberts said Wednesday that imaging revealed a "significant tear" in Hernandez's left oblique, Bill Plunkett of The Orange County Register reports.

Roberts didn't offer a timeline for Hernandez's return, but the skipper's comments suggest that the 34-year-old could be facing another multi-month stay on the injured list. Hernandez underwent elbow surgery in November and had been on the IL since the start of the season before coming back Monday. He went 4-for-4 with a homer, two doubles, two RBI and two runs scored in two games before leaving Tuesday's game early. Alex Freeland will come up from Triple-A Oklahoma City in a corresponding move, and Roberts expects him to receive the majority of starts at second base over Hyeseong Kim, per Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic.

Enrique Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
More Stats & News
Win Your League With RotoWire!
Unlock our premium fantasy baseball tools
Sign Up Now
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enrique Hernandez See More
Recent RotoWire Articles Featuring Enrique Hernandez See More
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
MLB
NL FAAB Factor: Waiver Pickups of the Week
Author Image
Jan Levine
17 days ago
Leaderboard of the Week: Postseason Outliers
MLB
Leaderboard of the Week: Postseason Outliers
Author Image
Jeff Zimmerman
139 days ago
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 31
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 31
Author Image
Chris Morgan
208 days ago
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 27
MLB
MLB DFS: FanDuel Plays and Strategy for Monday, October 27
Author Image
Chris Morgan
212 days ago
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 24
MLB
MLB DFS: DraftKings Plays and Strategy for Friday, October 24
Author Image
Chris Morgan
216 days ago