Enrique Hernandez Injury: Exits with oblique strain
Hernandez was removed from Tuesday's game against the Rockies with a left oblique strain.
Hernandez went 2-for-2 with a home run and an additional run scored Tuesday before coming out of the game in the fifth inning. The Dodgers haven't offered any information regarding the severity of his strain, though there's a strong chance that it will force the 34-year-old utility man back to the injured list after he'd just made his return from an elbow injury Monday.
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