Enrique Hernandez Injury: Eyeing late-May return
Hernandez (elbow) said Wednesday that he's optimistic about being activated from the 60-day injured list when first eligible May 24, Jack Vita of the Los Angeles Times reports.
On the mend from Nov. 14 extensor repair procedure on his left elbow, Hernandez took a major step forward in his recovery process by hitting a baseball Wednesday for the first time since his surgery. Hernandez will still need to advance to facing live pitching in addition to proving that the elbow injury doesn't compromise him as a fielder before the Dodgers clear him for what will be an extended minor-league rehab assignment. Once activated, Hernandez projects to fill a utility role for the Dodgers and is likely to see most of his starts against left-handed pitching.
