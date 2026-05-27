Enrique Hernandez Injury: IL bound with oblique strain

Dodgers manager Dave Roberts said after Tuesday's 15-6 win over the Rockies that Hernandez will be placed on the 10-day injured list Wednesday due to a left oblique strain, Noah Camras of SI.com reports.

After undergoing surgery on his left elbow back in November, Hernandez had been on the IL throughout the season before being activated Monday. The utility player got off to a hot start by going 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, two RBI and an additional run through his first two games with the Dodgers, but he tweaked his oblique during batting practice Monday and seemingly aggravated the issue during Tuesday's contest. The Dodgers will recall Alex Freeland from Triple-A Oklahoma City to replace Hernandez on the active roster.