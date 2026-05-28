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Enrique Hernandez Injury: Likely out 6-to-8 weeks

Written by RotoWire Staff

Published on May 28, 2026

Hernandez is expected to be out for 6-to-8 weeks after sustaining a "significant tear" of his left oblique during Tuesday's 15-6 win over the Rockies, Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic reports.

The Dodgers placed Hernandez on the 10-day injured list Wednesday, just two days after he made his return from a season-opening stint on the 60-day IL while he completed his recovery from a Nov. 14 extensor repair procedure on his left elbow. Hernandez is now headed for another extended absence, a disappointing development for the 34-year-old utility player after he made a splash in his first two games back from the IL by going 4-for-4 with a home run, two doubles, two RBI and an additional run. Given the estimated 6-to-8-week recovery timeline, Hernandez will most likely be held out through the All-Star break and will target a return to the field early in the second half.

Enrique Hernandez
Los Angeles Dodgers
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